Police: Man arrested for hunting rats along Interstate 90

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say officers arrested a man near Interstate 90 in Seattle after he reportedly pointed a realistic-looking airsoft rifle into traffic while hunting rats.

The Seattle Police Department said on its website that a motorist called 911 Sunday afternoon and reported seeing a man with a rifle in a homeless encampment between I-90 and a nearby overlook.

Officers said they arrived and found the 41-year-old man in the encampment and took him into custody. Police say the man told officers he was using the airsoft rifle to "shoot rats" in the encampment.

Police booked the man into the King County Jail for the unlawful use of a weapon in a public place.

The man's name wasn't released.