Police: Man arrested in Georgia woman's stabbing death

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death in Georgia and that a man has been charged with murder.

Warner Robins police tell news outlets in a statement that officers found 81-year-old Valeria Mann dead at a home Saturday evening. Police say she had at least one stab wound to the chest.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that tax records say Mann is the home's owner.

Jennifer Parson, who is with the police, tells WGXA-TV that 30-year-old Jared Carter was arrested in Mann's death.

Houston County jail online records identify him as Jared Randall Carter and say he is charged with murder and aggravated assault. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police are continuing to investigate.