Police: Man arrested in fatal shooting at Phoenix motel

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man is has been arrested in a fatal shooting in which a gunman opened fire and fired into a motel room after a woman answered a knock on the door.

Police say 54-year-old Ernest Lee Walker was arrested and jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

Police say the Sunday evening shooting left 60-year-old Boyd Lynn fatally wounded and a 52-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening injury.