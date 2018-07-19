Police: Man attacked with baseball bats in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say they've arrested two suspects in an assault with baseball bats at a residence in Fargo.

KFGO reports a man called 911 about 4 a.m. Thursday saying several people had entered the home where he was staying and beat him baseball bats. Police say the man was conscious when they arrived and was taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Joel Erickson says two men, ages 54 and 21, are in custody and could face charges that include domestic and aggravated assault. Erickson says all those involved know one another.

