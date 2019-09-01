Police: Man baited wildlife with peanut butter, razors

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man police say stuck razor blades in peanut butter he smeared on a tree in a public park to attract wildlife is facing animal cruelty charges.

Authorities say 65-year-old Brian McGrath, of Falmouth, was arrested Saturday following a joint investigation by town and state Environmental Police.

Police started investigating after receiving a tip about the blades at Goodwill Park.

Officers also captured evidence of squirrels in contact with a razor while feeding. Because children play nearby, the razor blades were removed. Police searched the park and did not find any more baited trees.

McGrath is charged with animal cruelty, reckless behavior, and wanton injuries to trees.

He faces arraignment Tuesday. It could not be determined if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.