Police: Man charged in drunken crash that killed 2-year-old

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his parents, authorities said.

Hunter Ethan Elliott, 23, faces several charges including, first-degree vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, and driving under the influence. He was denied bond on Tuesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Georgia State Police said Elliott was driving his Ford Super Duty truck Sunday night toward an intersection where a Ford Escape was sitting.

Elliott rear-ended the Escape, killing 2-year-old Cohen Zayne Bryson, who was in the back seat, police said. Cohen's father Joshua Bryson, 24 was driving, and his mother Santana Kelley, 23, was in the front passenger seat. Both parents were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe page said Santana Kelley is 23 weeks pregnant and Joshua Bryson is suffering from broken bones, the newspaper reported. Elliott was also injured in the crash but refused treatment.

Elliott was booked into the Fannin County jail. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.