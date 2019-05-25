Police: Man charged with felony assault for attack with bat

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Cranston Police say a man faces felony assault charges for allegedly attacking another man with a bat in an apparent road rage incident.

The Providence Journal reports police say 47-year-old James Germalm, of Warwick, is charged with three counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct stemming from the Friday incident in Cranston.

Police say the victim says he was stopped in traffic when Germalm's car began ramming his car.

Police say the victim said he got out and ran, pursued by Germalm, who struck him with a bat.

Witnesses restrained Germalm until police arrived, according to the report.

It's unclear if Germalm is represented by an attorney who could comment.

He's receiving medical treatment for injuries suffered during his arrest, and will be arraigned at Rhode Island Hospital.