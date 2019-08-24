Police: Man fatally shot by officer in DUI processing area

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Police in a Salt Lake City suburb say an officer fatally shot a man during an altercation in a DUI processing area.

West Valley City police said the shooting occurred Friday night inside a DUI processing area in the city hall basement.

No identities were released.

Police said several officers were in the area when the shooting occurred but didn't provide additional information on the circumstances of the incident, including what started the altercation, whether the man had a weapon, whether he was handcuffed and whether he'd been searched.

The officer was placed on standard administrative leave and the Salt Lake City Police Department will investigate the incident.