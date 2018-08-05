Police: Man fatally shot after argument with another male

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a man got into an argument with another male and was fatally shot in a Cleveland neighborhood.

Cleveland police they responded to a call reporting shots fired around 4 a.m. Sunday in the city's Collinwood neighborhood and found 34-year-old Mario King shot. Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office say King died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say King and the other person exchanged gunfire.

Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chach) says the suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made.

The police investigation is continuing.