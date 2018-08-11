Police: Man killed by officers had fired at 2 other officers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police allege that a man shot and killed by Philadelphia officers had fired seven rounds at two other officers nearby.

Police said officers saw 48-year-old Charles Meadows riding his bicycle the wrong way on a south Philadelphia street Thursday and tried to stop him. They said Meadows dropped his bike and began running, but fell and dropped a .40-caliber handgun. Police say he picked it up and began firing at the pursuing officers, continuing to fire as he ran. Both officers returned fire.

Police say Meadows then encountered two other officers and pointed his gun at their patrol car, and they opened fire through the windshield and killed him. Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says Meadows didn't have a gun permit and the weapon had earlier been reported lost in Upper Darby.