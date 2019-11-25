Police: Man killed in shooting by police at SC Walmart

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say police killed a shoplifting suspect in South Carolina.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division statement says the man was killed in a “confrontation with officers” in Chester County on Saturday.

Chester Police Chief Eric Williams says the slain person was suspected to have shoplifted. County Sheriff Max Dorsey says the incident started inside the store and moved outside, where shots were fired. It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Details about the suspected shoplifting are unclear.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the identity of the slain man.