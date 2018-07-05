Police: Man kills 2 dogs after 1 attacks son

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who says he shot and killed his two dogs because one of them attacked his son is being investigated by police.

Donald Moody, of Enfield, told the Journal Inquirer this week his recently adopted mastiff broke out of his garage on Friday and attacked his other dog, a pit bull, before mauling his 21-year-old son. Police say Moody was also bitten as he intervened.

Investigators say Moody shot the adopted dog to get it off his son. Moody says he then shot the wounded dog because it was injured so badly.

Moody says he buried both dogs to keep wild animals away, but animal control later confiscated both carcasses.

Police Lt. Willie Pedemonti isn't sure if Moody will be charged.

