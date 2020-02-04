Police: Man left woman in bed covered in animal feces

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man left a woman in her 70s confined to a bed covered in the feces of more than a dozen pets, authorities said.

Galen Marcantel, 54, was arrested Thursday and charged with suspicion of cruelty to persons with infirmities and five counts of aggravated animal cruelty, news outlets reported.

Plaquemine police and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office were performing a wellness check on the woman after neighbors said they hadn't seen her in several months.

Authorities found the woman in bed covered in urine and feces from cats and dogs. The home was in disarray and showed signs of animal hoarding, investigators said.

"We decided we couldn’t leave her there," said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. “It was horrific.”

The victim used a wheelchair and was left alone in the home for hours, authorities said. Investigators found more cat food in the home than human food. Stassi said 14 cats and two dogs were removed from the home.

“The house is completely destroyed," Stassi said. “You couldn’t breathe in that place.”

The victim was hospitalized. Her condition was unclear. Authorities said Marcantel lived with the victim for several months and isn't related to her. Authorities believe Marcantel was taking advantage of the victim's finances. Stassi said Marcantel barred the victim's family from visiting and filed a restraining order against them.

It's unclear whether Marcantel had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.