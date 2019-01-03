Police: Man poses as good Samaritan, steals car

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a man posing as a good Samaritan took advantage of another man who had locked his keys in his car and stole his vehicle.

The Republican-American reports that 28-year-old Musa Redzepi was charged Wednesday with third-degree larceny.

Police say Redzepi offered to help the victim who had locked his keys in his car at a Waterbury gas station. Investigators say Redzepi told the victim he'd watch the car while the other man went to an ATM to get cash for a tow truck.

Police say Redzepi somehow got in the vehicle and drove away. Police quickly found the car and apprehended Redzepi as he fled on foot.

Redzepi was freed on a promise to appear in court. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

