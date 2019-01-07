Police: Man's car stolen as he exits to chase wallet thief

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a man's car was stolen after he exited to chase a woman who had taken his wallet.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune cites a police report as saying the man was carjacked early Monday in Mid-City.

The police report says the man's car was stopped at an intersection when another man approached his door and grabbed the steering wheel. Police say that at about the same time, the woman got into the passenger seat and grabbed the man's wallet.

The driver accelerated and left the other man behind. The woman then jumped out with his wallet.

Police say the man got out to go get his wallet back, but returned to discover his car was missing. The police report was unclear on if he retrieved his wallet, and didn't provide further details.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com