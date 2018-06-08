Police announce arrest in shooting death at Omaha store

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in the shooting death of a man at a northwest Omaha convenience store.

A news release Friday afternoon from Omaha police says homicide detectives arrested 25-year-old Keiandre Kellogg on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons counts in the late Thursday shooting.

Officers were sent to the Bucky's store around 11:40 p.m. Thursday and found 22-year-old Jeremiah Plater shot near the gas pumps.

Police say Plater was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died.