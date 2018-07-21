Police: Man shot at home by repairman during altercation

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Surprise police say a man is dead after being shot during an altercation with a repairman who was doing some work at the home where the man lived.

Sgt. Tim Klarkowski says the investigation is in its early stages and that police are still trying to determine exactly what led to the fatal shooting of 41 year old Frank Pineda by the repairman on Friday.

Klarkowski said the repairman was taken into custody without incident and is cooperating with investigators. The repairman's identity wasn't released.

Klarkowski also says an official cause of death of Pineda hasn't yet been determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.