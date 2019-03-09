Police: Man shot by police in manhunt treated, in custody

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state police say a man shot by police during a manhunt has been treated and released into law enforcement custody.

Police say a state trooper fired a weapon at 33-year-old John-Victor Wetherby at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at 22 Cota Heights Road in Rockingham.

Police say Wetherby of Bellows Falls was struck, injured and treated at Springfield Hospital.

State police's preliminary investigation indicates Wetherby was armed. Vermont's attorney general will review the ongoing investigation.

Police are withholding the trooper's name. The trooper's been placed on paid administrative leave for at least five days, and will return to work on administrative duty status.

Police say Wetherby is suspected of aggravated assault in Bellows Falls Friday and faced a warrant for his arrest. It was unclear Saturday whether Wetherby has an attorney.