https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Man-stabbed-during-argument-at-North-14846785.php
Police: Man stabbed during argument at North Carolina store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed during a fight inside a store.
News outlets report Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say an argument occurred inside the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Charlotte on Tuesday, and when officers arrived, they found a person suffering what was described as life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was arrested at the scene, but no one knows what sparked the argument.
No names have been released.
