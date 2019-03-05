Police: Man steals $600 from Girl Scouts selling cookies

"To the man who stole $600 from a @Girlscouts cookie table: we cannot stop them; your only hope is to turn yourself in," the department wrote on their Twitter page.

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say they are looking for a man who stole $600 from a group of Girl Scouts who were selling cookies outside a Seattle grocery store.

Seattle police say the man ran up to the girls just before 8 p.m. Sunday near the Northgate area, grabbed their money bin and fled.

Police obtained security camera footage of the suspect and are hoping someone recognizes him.