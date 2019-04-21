Police: Man threatened to kill everyone at Iowa gas station

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened to kill everybody at a QuikTrip station.

The Des Moines Register reports Gerald Evans Jr., of Davenport, was arrested Saturday and is being held in the Polk County jail facing charges of making a threat of terrorism, intimidation with a weapon, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and eluding.

Court documents say Evans called 911 several times to say he was driving to the QuikTrip to kill everybody inside — including his girlfriend — and then himself. He told police he had two guns and planned to drive his car into the building.

Police say Evans was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time. He was arrested near the QuikTrip after a short pursuit.

