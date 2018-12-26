Police: Man tried to kill girlfriend on Christmas morning

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a Lincoln man shot his girlfriend in her torso on Christmas while two children were home.

News outlets report state police say 40-year-old Javaghn D. Waples also stuck himself in an upper extremity. Both Waples and the 37-year-old woman were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Waples and the woman argued early that morning and Waples shot her in her torso. It's unclear what prompted the argument. It also is unclear how Waples and the woman are connected to the children, ages 12 and 15.

Waples was arrested on charges including attempted first-degree murder. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.