Police: Man with underwear fetish posed as alarm inspector

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — Police say a man with a fetish for women's underwear posed as a smoke alarm inspector to gain access to student apartments near Plymouth State University in New Hampshire

The Caledonian Record reports 40-year-old Jarrod Ryan, of Bethlehem, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary for unlawfully entering off-campus residences in January. He was sentenced to six months in jail and was told to undergo counseling.

Police in Plymouth started investigating a report of a suspicious man knocking on apartment doors and asking if he could check the smoke alarms. Police said he also entered other apartments without invitation. They eventually learned his identity.

Deputy Plymouth Police Chief Alexander Hutchins said Ryan wanted to take women's underwear, but wasn't successful because the renters followed him around the apartments.

