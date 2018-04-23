Police: Men intentionally burned down historic schoolhouse

CASCO, Maine (AP) — Officials say irreplaceable artifacts from colonial America were lost when two men destroyed a Maine schoolhouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Maine Fire Marshall's Office says 22-year-old Devin Richardson-Gurney and 20-year-old Edward Scott of Casco admitted to setting the Friends School House in Casco on fire on Sunday.

Members of the Raymond-Casco Historical Society tell the Portland Press Herald that they may never recover from the loss of the Friends School House, which was built in 1849. The historical society says they've lost historic books and maps dating back as far as the 1700s.

Both men are charged with arson and are being held in the Cumberland County Jail on $25,000 bail apiece. The jail did not have any documentation indicating whether they had attorneys.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com