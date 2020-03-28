Police: Men rob woman while baby was in getaway vehicle

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Two men were taking care of a baby when they robbed a woman who was using an ATM at a Florida convenience store, authorities said.

Jefferson Feliciano, 19, and Kevin Serrano, 18, were arrested earlier this month and charged with robbery without a weapon, child neglect and petit theft, according to an Osceola County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies were flagged down March 17 at a Kissimmee Wawa, where a woman told them she had been getting money from an ATM inside the store when a young man grabbed the cash and threw her to the ground. Deputies determined the man had fled on foot and hopped into a black Toyota Scion.

Detectives located the vehicle several hours later and found it to be occupied by Feliciano, Serrano and a 1-year-old child. Investigators said both teens admitted their involvement in the robbery and acknowledged that the child was in the vehicle during the theft.

Officials didn't identify the child or its relationship to Feliciano and Serrano.

Jail records didn't list attorneys for Feliciano or Serrano.