Police: Mom helped daughter attack child at bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee mother helped her daughter beat up another student at a school bus stop.

Nashville police say 30-year-old Kalina Gaines is charged with assault after she and her daughter attacked the other child on Monday morning at the bus stop.

News outlets cited a police affidavit in reporting Gaines ordered her daughter to attack the victim because of an incident between the two juveniles last week.

Students on the bus filmed the altercation, which police said showed Gaines and her daughter holding the victim on the ground while they both assaulted her.

It's not immediately clear whether Gaines has an attorney.