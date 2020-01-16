Police: Mother charged after baby died with drugs in system

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a woman has been charged with felony child neglect and endangerment after her baby died with methamphetamines in its system.

The Free Lance-Star reported Thursday that Lurissa Rynea Keyes, 24, of Spotsylvania, is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

The baby died in June. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s spokeswoman Liz Scott said a deputy went to a residence in response to a call about a 3-month-old baby in distress. The child’s grandfather was performing CPR.

Police said that Keyes told investigators that she’d given the baby a bottle earlier and then woke up with the baby face-down and unresponsive. Authorities said an autopsy failed to establish a definitive cause of death.

Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney said the baby did not have nearly enough drugs in its system to be lethal. But she said enough drugs were in its system to be a factor in the decision to file felony charges against Keyes.

Keyes waived her right to a preliminary hearing. The charges will be considered by a county grand jury.