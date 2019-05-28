Police: Officer charged with rape and abduction in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A police officer has been charged with rape and abduction in Virginia.

Portsmouth police said in a statement that officer Cleshaun A. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning. He has been on the force for a little more than a year.

The statement released by police provided few details. Police said the department's special victims unit became aware of allegations that the officer had "acted inappropriately" while on duty.

Police said he was turned over to the local sheriff's office after his arrest. Court records do not list an attorney for Cox. An arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday morning in a Portsmouth court.

The department's Professional Standards Bureau will conduct a separate internal investigation.