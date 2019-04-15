Officials: Officer fatally shoots man who wielded knife

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an officer fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife and grabbed another person as officers attempted to serve a warrant.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 42-year-old Samuel Charles Talbott produced the knife and grabbed someone inside the Pigeon Forge apartment where police had gone to find him Monday. The release says Talbott refused to comply when repeatedly told to drop the weapon and that the situation escalated.

The TBI says one officer fired at least one shot, killing Talbott. The officer wasn't identified.

The TBI says no one else was injured.

The investigation was continuing.