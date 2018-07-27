Maryland police: Officer shoots man who made threats

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Police say an officer shot and critically wounded a man who made threats at an apartment complex in northeastern Maryland.

Aberdeen Police spokesman Lt. William Reiber says apartment management called police Friday morning after 23-year-old Tyler J. Winkler threatened to kill an employee. Reiber says Winkler, who is white, threatened a resident using racially insensitive language.

An officer noted Winkler appeared to be under the influence and had a knife. A department release says the knife turned out to be a rat tail comb Winkler was using as a "shiv" styled weapon. Authorities say Winkler ignored commands, and an officer deployed a Taser. Reiber says Winkler then charged officers and was shot.

Winkler was flown to a Baltimore hospital in critical condition. The officer is on administrative leave pending an investigation.