Police: Officer wounds man during 3-hour standoff in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (AP) — Layton police say an officer shot and wounded a man who fired gunshots several times at a home during a three-hour standoff that ended early Saturday morning.

Lt. Travis Lyman says no one else was injured and that the 44-year-old man is expected to survive his injuries.

His identity wasn't released.

Lyman says the man reportedly was upset about a domestic situation, had been drinking, had both a handgun and a rifle and fired shots both while in the home and while outside.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on standard administrative leave while the incident is investigated.