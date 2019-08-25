Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by pickup truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a pedestrian has been killed in north Phoenix after being struck by a pickup truck.

They say 54-year-old Manual Araiza was hit about 11 p.m. Saturday and died after being taken to a hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old driver of the truck told officers that he didn't see the pedestrian before colliding with him and was unsure of which direction the pedestrian came from before the accident.

The name of the driver hasn't been released and police say their investigation is ongoing.