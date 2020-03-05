Police: Pedestrian struck by truck dies from injuries

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A 74-year-old woman who was struck by pickup truck in Massachusetts while walking has died from her injuries, state police said Thursday.

The agency said Juzhen Feng, of Cambridge, was struck Sunday morning in the city, which is home to Harvard and MIT.

Police say their preliminary investigation suggests Feng walked into the travel lane from in between two parked vehicles, directly in front of the pickup.

Police say after being struck, Feng became trapped under a parked car that wasn't involved in the crash.

Emergency responders had to extricate her before taking her to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The driver remained on scene and was not injured. Police have identified him as a 48-year-old Medford man.