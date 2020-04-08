Police: Person on the run after shooting 2 in carjacking

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a person who they say shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon while stealing their car in southwestern Washington.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near the town of Battle Ground.

The two people shot were taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the shooter fled in a vehicle, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

No further information was immediately released.