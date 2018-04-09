Police: Restaurant manager stabbed after firing employee

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — A restaurant manager who was stabbed after firing an employee suffered severe injuries but is expected to survive.

Gwinnett County police spokesman Collin Flynn tells news outlets that the employee worked at the restaurant for about 10 years and surrendered to police.

Police say the stabbing happened Friday at an On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina.

Employees at the scene told officers that 44-year-old Kesely Ingram approached the manager and stabbed him in the neck area with a sharp object after being fired.

While officers were responding to the restaurant, Ingram traveled to Gwinnett County Police Department's Central Precinct and turned himself in to detectives.

Ingram was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.