https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Rhode-Island-man-obtained-gun-2-days-14929537.php Police: Rhode Island man obtained gun 2 days before shooting Updated 10:03 am EST, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Most Popular 1 NASCAR Legend Rusty Wallace Lists Mountain Retreat in North Carolina for $1.6M 2 Families turn out for 41st Annual Christmas Extravaganza 3 Westport property sells for $867K 4 Man, dog rescued from water in Fairfield 5 This year’s Wonderland on Roseville in Fairfield could be the last 6 ASH Hair Salon has grand opening 7 Kupchick transfers $85,000 to help staff office View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.