Police: Sexual assault suspect shot by detective is in jail

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl who was shot by police after lunging at officers with a knife in Reno is now out of the hospital and in jail.

Police say 40-year-old Joseph Richards faces charges of sexual assault of a minor under 14 years old, lewdness and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

Authorities say the Sparks police department was investigating the man when officers approached him on Wednesday. They say Richards advanced at the officers with a large knife before a detective shot him.

The Sparks detective who shot him has been placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation