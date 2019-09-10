Police: Sprinklers flood cellblock at police department

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a man facing a drunken driving charge destroyed a fire sprinkler at a police department, setting off other sprinklers that flooded jail cells and damaged the computer system.

Police in Concord said over 6 inches (.15 meters) of water filled the area Tuesday morning. The booking area was out of service for several hours.

Police charged 28-year-old Matthew Miller, of Wilmot, New Hampshire, with interference with a fire alarm and criminal mischief, in addition to the drunken driving charge. He was held without bail.

Miller faced arraignment Tuesday afternoon. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.