Police: Suspect killed by Aurora officer following pursuit

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by police following a pursuit in which he allegedly drove a stolen truck at officers and struck several police cars.

The Adams County Sheriff's office said the incident began Saturday night when Aurora police officers followed a suspect's vehicle into Adams County.

The avenue the suspect was traveling along reached a dead end, and an official told The Denver Post that the suspect turned the truck around and rammed into several police cars when an Aurora officer shot him.

The suspect died at a local hospital. His identify was not released.

No officers were injured.