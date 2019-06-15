Police: Suspects attack man sleeping in the streets

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are looking for three suspects who attacked a man who was sleeping in the streets.

The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that the attack and robbery happened late Wednesday.

The victim told police that three men he didn't know attacked and robbed him.

The victim said he was sleeping outside on a downtown block when the men woke him up and told him they would take him to a safe place to sleep. Then they followed him into an alley way and struck him in the head, stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

Police urge those with information to contact Crime Stoppers .