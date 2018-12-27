Police: Suspects in $800,000 jewelry theft likely fled Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Police say three men suspected of stealing $800,000 worth of jewelry in Aspen may have altered their appearance after the robbery and have probably left the area.

The Aspen Daily News reported Wednesday that security video showed the men had facial hair during the Dec. 21 theft at the Little Nell Hotel, and photos taken later at an airport show they had shaved.

Police declined to identify the airport where the photos were taken, citing the ongoing investigation.

Authorities say one of the men used a screwdriver to pop open a locked display case in the hotel lobby and put a necklace, at least one ring and a set of earrings into a backpack.

The items belonged to Piranesi, a New York City-based business that has an outlet in Aspen.

