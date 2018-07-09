Police: Tennessee woman resisting arrest runs over officer

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a woman involved in a domestic disturbance ran over an officer with her car.

A Morristown police statement says Cpl. David Klein was responding to a call about a domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon at a property that Connie Jeanene Davis refused to leave. It says Davis was in a vehicle when officers tried to arrest her, but instead she accelerated in reverse.

News outlets report that Klein suffered leg and head injuries, and Morristown police tweeted that he was being transferred to another hospital for surgery on his leg. His injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Davis was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and disorderly conduct. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.