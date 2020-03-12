Police: Toddler dies after being bitten by family dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A 2-year-old child who was bitten by a dog in Virginia has died.

The dog, a 1-year-old pit bull, has been placed in quarantine since the bite Monday afternoon in Portsmouth, news outlets reported.

The pit bull is a family dog, Portsmouth police Sgt. Misty Holley said.

The toddler suffered life-threatening injuries from the bite and later died at a hospital. The child wasn't immediately identified.

The police department said officers are working with animal control on the investigation. It was unclear whether anyone would face charges.