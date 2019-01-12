Police: Vancouver woman in critical condition after stabbing

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver police say a woman is in critical condition after being stabbed by her adult son.

Authorities say the son, identified as 28-year-old Brian C. Toombs, called at about 5 p.m. Friday to report that he had stabbed his mother, 57-year-old Sonya L. Toombs. Officers found her unconscious in the living room of a home on Southeast Angus Street with stab wounds to her face and neck.

Police said Saturday she remains in critical condition at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her son was booked at the Clark County Jail for investigation of attempted murder.