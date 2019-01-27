Police: Virginia woman dies of multiple stab wounds

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia investigators are probing a stabbing death in a rural area near the West Virginia state line.

The Virginia State Police issued a news release saying Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office deputies received a 911 call about the stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived they found 63-year-old Cynthia Dellinger of Edinburg suffering from multiple stab wounds. Authorities say she was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her wounds.

Police say 55-year-old David B. Knott of Edinburg was charged with second-degree murder.

He was being held without bond, and authorities didn't make it clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.