Police: Woman drove impaired in wreck killing deputy, baby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was driving impaired before the three-car crash that killed her, her 1-year-old baby and a southern Colorado sheriff's deputy.

KRDO-TV reports Colorado State Patrol says 23-year-old Taelor Roybal's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit, and she had a significant amount of OxyContin in her system.

The Dec. 12 crash east of Valdez killed Las Animas County Sheriff's Sgt. Matthew Moreno and Roybal's son, Ezekiel Valdez.

Investigators say Roybal was traveling at 96 mph (154 kph) when she approached a curve and lost control.

Her vehicle entered oncoming traffic, striking Moreno's car head-on.

Investigators say Roybal and Moreno were not wearing seat belts, and the baby's car seat was not properly secured.

