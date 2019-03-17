Police: Woman fatally shot; homicide unit investigating

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a woman has been fatally shot in a Cincinnati neighborhood.

Cincinnati police say in a release that they were responding to a report of a shooting when they found 26-year-old Darian Wood with a gunshot wound shortly before 9:30 Saturday night in the South Fairmount neighborhood. The release says she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the death. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.