Police: Woman's fatal shooting in Lincoln home drug-related

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman's fatal shooting in her Lincoln home Wednesday seems to be drug-related.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports police say in court records that 34-year-old Andrea Craig died of multiple gunshot wounds after at least two men broke into her home about a mile east of downtown Lincoln.

Lincoln police say they suspect narcotics distribution may have played a role in Craig's shooting.

Investigator Timothy Dolberg says the woman's five children, cousin and friend were home when the shooting occurred. Dolberg says the intruders "engaged in a disturbance" with Craig and the friend before gunshots killed Craig.

Dolberg notes there had been at least two unreported home-invasion robberies at the house over the past four weeks. Police say there isn't an ongoing threat to the public.

