Police: Woman shot at Kansas City, Kansas, deli has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a woman who was critically wounded in a double shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, deli has died from her injuries.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department identified her in a news release as 42-year-old Lachell Day of Kansas City, Kansas.
The shooting Wednesday at the Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli also killed market owner Dennis Edwards. Police arrested a suspect after a standoff at the deli and took him to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Ellis Nave told The Kansas City Star that Day was his niece and she had been dating the suspect. Police say she died Thursday night.
