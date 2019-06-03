Police: Teen found dead in lake after stabbing grandmother

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a woman was stabbed with a machete in South Seattle by her 16-year-old grandson who was later found dead in nearby Lake Washington.

The Seattle Police Department says officers responded at noon Monday to a report from a 57-year-old woman who said her grandson stabbed her inside her home and that that he had fled.

Police say she was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say officers searched for the teen using a police dog and helicopter which led police to Lake Washington where they were informed that he might have entered the lake.

Police say officers found the boy's body in the lake just after 1:30 p.m.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the teen's death.